French envoy calls on Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE :French Ambassador in Pakistan Mr Marc Barety called on acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Governor's House here on Thursday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the relations between France and Pakistan and matters of mutual interest. Pervaiz Elahi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing his role admirably in peace, security and progress in the region. “Pakistan desires to have relations with neighbouring countries on equality basis,” he added.

French Ambassador Mr Marc Barety said that establishment of Walled City of Lahore Authority during Pervaiz Ehali’s stint as chief minister was an important step which helped protect and preserve historical status of Lahore.