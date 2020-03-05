Firdous terms Bilawal immature politician of Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the immature politicians of Sindh should stop killing of journalists who unmask truth, instead of accusing the government of undermining the media. She passed this remark on the heels of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused the ruling PTI of implementing a sustained and systematic campaign to repress the press and rob media personnel of their rights. She was talking to media outside the Parliament House.

Dr Firdous asserted that this immature politician should take steps with regard to the murder of journalists in Sindh. She remarked, “Bilawal sahab, this government has no such agenda! We plan to introduce legislation for the protection of journalists against the ‘freedoms’ you have provided to them in Sindh”. She emphasised that Bilawal should provide justice to the family of a journalist, who was killed in Sindh. The systematic killing of journalists, who speak the truth should be stopped. Aziz Memon, who had earlier accused Bhutto’s PPP and Naushehro Feroze police of threatening him for his reporting on Bhutto’s widely-publicised ‘train march’ in 2019.

“We are regulating institutions such as the Steel Mills, which were left in a shambles. This a government that is sympathetic to the people; this prime minister is not in power to run his personal businesses,” she made it clear.

Turning her guns to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, she slammed the politics of the PML-N, saying its ideas about ‘leadership’ and conducting business were confined to handing over important positions to their leaders’ children.