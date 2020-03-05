close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2020

Badin, Larkana report six suspected coronavirus cases: Two patients at Chandka advised going to hospitals in Karachi

National

Our Correspondent
March 5, 2020

SUKKUR: Six suspected coronavirus cases were reported from Badin and Larkana districts on Wednesday. Four of the suspected patients of coronavirus were admitted to Indus Hospital, Badin, and were shifted to a special isolation ward where they were undergoing tests. They belong to Golarchi Taluka of district Badin. Two more suspected coronavirus cases were reported from Larkana who were admitted to the Chandka Hospital. The doctors at the Chandka Hospital said they do not have any facility for coronavirus treatment and had advised the patients to go to Karachi.

