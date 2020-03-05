Badin, Larkana report six suspected coronavirus cases: Two patients at Chandka advised going to hospitals in Karachi

SUKKUR: Six suspected coronavirus cases were reported from Badin and Larkana districts on Wednesday. Four of the suspected patients of coronavirus were admitted to Indus Hospital, Badin, and were shifted to a special isolation ward where they were undergoing tests. They belong to Golarchi Taluka of district Badin. Two more suspected coronavirus cases were reported from Larkana who were admitted to the Chandka Hospital. The doctors at the Chandka Hospital said they do not have any facility for coronavirus treatment and had advised the patients to go to Karachi.