Sammy, Amla call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi captain Daren Sammy and owner Javed Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad Wednesday.

Zalmi’s head coach Muhammad Akram and batting mentor Hashim Amla also attended the meeting.Prime Minister congratulated Daren Sammy on receiving Pakistani honorary citizenship. He appreciated Sammy’s efforts in popularising PSL.

“The role you have played in bringing the PSL to Pakistan will be remembered. Javed Afridi always spoke high of you and your contributions for Pakistan cricket,” Imran Khan told Sammy. The PM also welcomed South African legendary batsman Hashim Amla and wished him successes as Zalmi’s mentor.