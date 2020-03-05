PHC suspends surgeries in five hospitals

LAHORE :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has suspended surgeries in 10 operation theatres (OTs) of five private hospitals for not implementing requisite standards.

The PHC has also issued notices to the healthcare establishments for not implementing the minimum service delivery standards, and not following rules and regulations of the hospital waste management.

The PHC inspection teams inspected 10 private hospitals of Lahore. Four operation threatres of Raza Hospital, two each of Ali Hospital and Rabbani Hospital and one each of Khursheed Hospital and Areeb Hospital were closed down. Moreover, all types of surgeries were also suspended in three hospitals. The PHC has directed the administration of the hospitals to ensure implementation of the standard measures. They have also been directed to submit compliance reports in this regard.