Karachi youth hockey team victorious against Ali Amir Club

KARACHI: Karachi youth hockey team secured a 6-1 win against Ali Amir Club in Sargodha the other day. Shahzaib Khan scored a brilliant hat-trick.

Both teams initiated the game aggressively, but Karachi drew first blood when Shahzaib struck in the 4th minute. Karachi continued to attack the opponents with Hammad Ayaz scoring in the 7th minute, Haris Naseer in the 14th minute, Shahzaib again in the 23rd minute, Hammad in the 41st minute and Shahzaib in the 53rd minute.

Shafiq Niazi, Deputy Director at Punjab department of P&d, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He appreciated the performance of Karachi team. He said Karachi has produced several great hockey players, including Olympian Haneef Khan. He advised the players to follow the legends like Haneef Khan to improve their skills.