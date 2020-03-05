Arts Council announces first Women Conference

The Arts Council of Pakistan will be hosting a two-day conference on women on March 6 and 7 to look into the issues of women and come up their solutions.

Addressing a news conference in this regard on Wednesday, Arts Council President Ahmed Shah said extremist slogans from both the sides were a conspiracy to divert attention from the real issues of the women.

Without a man, a woman's life is not complete, Shah said, adding that we must strive to prevent injustice in society while living within our social values. Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza, playwright Haseena Moin and rights activist Anis Haroon were also present on the occasion.

It was revealed that the opening ceremony of the conference will begin with keynote speeches from IA Rehman and Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal. The conference will include sessions on economic empowerment of women, role of media in women empowerment, violence against women, role of women parliamentarians and other themes.