MWM seeks steps to ensure immediate return of pilgrims

Showing their anger over what they called “coronavirus-related media hype against Shia pilgrims travelling from Iran”, the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen’s Sindh chapter and operators of pilgrims’ caravans have demanded of the government to ensure respectful return of Pakistani pilgrims from Iran immediately.

MWM provincial deputy secretary-general Ali Hussain Naqvi, Allama Sadiq Jafari and Allama Mubashir Hasan spoke on Tuesday at a press conference, where they condemned what they called the “malicious propaganda” against pilgrims of Imam Reza’s holy shrine.

They reminded the media and state authorities that coronavirus originated in China, while South Korea and Italy also remained most affected by the disease. They claimed that they saw no such steps when it came to people returning from China and other affected countries, but only Pakistani pilgrims remained the target of coronavirus-related measures.

The MWM leaders expressed solidarity with pilgrims and operators of pilgrimage caravans (travel agents). They also alleged that the Pakistan embassy in Tehran and the consulate in Mashhad were not playing a responsible role to help Pakistani pilgrims.

They said Pakistani pilgrims were stuck in Iran because of the suspension of direct flights from Iran and closure of the Taftan border.