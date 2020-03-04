Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A youth committed suicide on Kashmir Road, Ghulam Muhammadabad, on Tuesday. Naeem Ahmad ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan of his room. The motive behind the incident is said to be his illness. Meanwhile, five persons, including two women, attempted suicide by consuming poison due to domestic issues. They included Muhammad Ibrahim of Chak 266, Mehboob Ahmad of Mannan Town, Javed of Chak 140 and Gulshad Bibi of Chak 11.

Meanwhile, a man killed his wife over a domestic row at Jameel Park on Tuesday. Muhammad Arshad allegedly killed his wife by striking an iron rod in her head. Jhang Bazaar police have registered a case against Muhammad Arshad.