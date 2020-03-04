Sialkot Cantt becomes first ISO-9001 certified police station

SIALKOT: Cantt police station has become the first ISO-9001 certified police station in Pakistan.

Cantt police SHO sub-inspector Noman Buttar on Tuesday told newsmen that the police station was certified on February 24 by the Royal Cert International. He told that the certification mainly dealt with improved quality management system and services.

He said that certification was a clear proof that standard of the services of police for the citizens in Sialkot had been continuously improving.

Meanwhile, Police arrested two drug pushers, including, a woman, here. Accused Seema Latif was arrested from Bagh Mai Sabran in the limits of the Hajipura police station with 1.13kg hashish and Ali Javed was nabbed from K M Ashraf Park in the limits of the Nekapura police station with 1.48kg hashish. Cases have been registered against both accused persons.