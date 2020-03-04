Park Lane Reference: Court to indict Zardari, others on March 25

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, Islamabad, has set March 25 as date to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and other accused in Park Lane reference. The court approved Asif Zardari’s plea seeking one day (Tuesday) exemption from appearance on medical grounds. Faryal Talpur appeared before the court. The NAB prosecutor told the court that prime suspect in the case was under arrest and requested the court to indict him through video link.

Judge Azam Khan directed NAB to file an application in this regard. Zardari and Faryal’s counsel Latif Khosa argued that statement via video link was not easy to record as the federal government will first write to the provincial government.