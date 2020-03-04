Zardari asks Sindh govt to protect women march

ISLAMABAD: Former president and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari fully supporting women's march on the World Women Day has directed the Sindh government to provide complete protection to the women march and facilitate these marches.

“The PPP assures the rights of women and is steadfast on the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he said while supporting the women march.

Asif Ali Zardari said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto defeated the brutal dictatorship. “Her character is beacon of hope for the women of Pakistan in particular and women all around the word in general,” he said.

He said that Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari are the strength and voice of women. He said that the thought that women are weak will be defeated. “We will have to recognise that women have equal rights in the society,” he said.