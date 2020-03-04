Doha Accord to bring peace, stability in region: Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Doha Peace Accord will prove a guarantee of peace and stability in the region.

“Entire world has been acknowledging role of Pakistan for peace and stability in the region. World leadership should take notice of Muslim genocide in India,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday. He said that world Muslims have to come out by raising voice for Muslim minorities of India who have been facing worst genocide by Hindu mobs in streets of Delhi.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also underlined that recent visit of Saudi Deputy Defence Minister to Pakistan and visit of OIC delegation to inquire situation of Kashmir hinted at the fact that Muslim Ummah is taking notice of Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. World leaders should take notice of Muslims' genocide in Delhi and stop Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from controversial citizenship laws.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi underlined that entire world has acknowledged Pakistan's peace efforts in inking US, Taliban Doha Peace Accord. He said that Pakistan entirely support Doha Peace Deal which will prove a milestone for peace and stability in the region. He also underlined that Nizam-e-Khilafat e Rashida is inevitable to make Pakistan a welfare state.

He announced that Nizam-e-Khilafat e Rashida Conferences will be held by Pakistan Ulema Council on 10th March in Lahore while International Message of Islam Conference will be held on 29th March 2020 in Islamabad at Convention Center to unite Muslim Ummah against the menace of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence and to uproot the mantra of Islamophobia.

Responding to a query, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that government does not aim at making any change in syllabus for seminaries. He also underlined that no change has been made in form of Haj relating belief in the Finality of Prophethood.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also announced that ulema and Mashaykh of Pakistan will educate general public on coronavirus in Friday congregations. He also lauded ideological sitting of President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi with different scholars and office bearers of Ministry of Religious Affairs.