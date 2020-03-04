close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

PTF installs Rs1m lights at courts

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has to invest extra Rs1 million to install floodlights for the grass courts at the Pakistan Sports Complex where the Davis Cup playoff tie will be played between Pakistan and Slovenia on March 6-7.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan confirmed that according to the ITF Davis Cup Committee requirements, lights were mandatory for the two-day tie.

“Earlier there were no such requirements. But when ITF intimated us, we have made special arrangements and installed lights costing us around Rs1 million,” he said.

