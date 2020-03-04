French football, rugby matches to go ahead as planned

PARIS: Top-flight French football and rugby matches "are not subject to specific restrictions" and will continue to go ahead as planned despite concerns over the coronavirus, sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said Tuesday.

Officials have reported 191 COVID-19 cases in France so far, and three deaths, while authorities are prohibiting any gatherings of more than 5,000 people in enclosed spaces.

The largest numbers of coronavirus infections in France have emerged in the Oise department north of Paris. "Today (the matches) are not subject to any specific restrictions," said Maracineanu. "The large majority of spectators come from regions where there are no travel restrictions in place."

However, she did concede current arrangements could change as authorities battle to contain the spread of the virus. "This matter is going to be studied on a case by case basis with the prefects," she said. Last week, French football officials scrapped the traditional pre-match handshakes between players on the advice of the health department. Similar protocol will be in place for this weekend’s Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 games. Maracineanu also insisted Paris Saint-Germain’s second leg at home to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League will go ahead on March 11 -- even if it is held behind closed doors.