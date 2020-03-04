Two-day Davis Cup playoff tie: Slovenia’s non-playing captain predicts equal chances for both teams

ISLAMABAD: Miha Milakar, the Slovenia team non-playing captain has predicted both teams will be having equal chances of winning the two-day Davis Cup playoff tie starting at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts from March 6.

As the visiting team were going through their paces at the well-maintained grass courts, Miha Milakar said in an exclusive interview with The News choice of the surface had made the chances fifty-fifty. “Look, grass is a totally new surface for us. We are not used to playing at grass at all. You would not believe but it is a fact that we have just one grass surface back home. We never trained even there before coming to Pakistan. It is only here that we have started playing on the grass courts. Because of our lack of experience at grass courts, I think both teams now have equal chances of winning the forthcoming tie. Pakistanis are good at grass and that is why they have selected these courts for the tie.”

Slovenia will be missing world No 61 Aljaz Bedene and world No 141 Blaz Rola for the tie. “Yes, a big loss. We would definitely be missing our two key players as they opted to stay away from the tie. Both are busy playing Indianapolis Open event and did not spare themselves for the tie. Still I believe that tie would be an equally contested one as we are having players who can give a good fight.”

Miha Milakar though has never played Davis Cup for his country but has stayed as the Slovenia’s non-playing captain for almost four years now. “I have a lengthy association with the Slovenia team and have been looking after their coaching.”

Slovenia has defeated Turkey and Egypt on their way to earn a place in the play off against Pakistan. “This is a very important tie for us as we have beaten the best on our way to make it to the play off tie. Now we face Pakistan for a place in the Group I next season.”

He termed Pakistan team as a balanced one having the services of the best. “Host country is having the services of the best players who are well equipped to play at grass courts. That is one of the reasons why I think odds are equal.”

Miha Milakar however believed that outcome would largely be depending on the team players performance on the given day.

“It depends on how a player on the given day plays. Odds are equal. We have our strength and that is-our players are very active and have been playing international circuit regularly especially in singles. So we are having good chances but having said that Pakistan have got some experience in their ranks especially on grass so that experience may come handy.”

Slovenia squad: Andraz Bedene (ranked-840), Tom Kocevar Desman (784), Nik Rozborsek (609), Mike Urbanija (477), Tomas Maximiliano Lipovsek Puches (Former world No 250 also represented Argentina previously), Miha Milakar (Captain) and Tea Starc (official).