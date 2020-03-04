Ex-DPO bailed in fraud case

LAHORE:A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench, Tuesday granted bail to former district police officer (DPO) of Gujrat, Kamran Mumtaz in a case of Rs3 billion embezzlement in police funds.

A counsel, on behalf of Kamran Mumtaz, argued before the bench that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested his client without any evidence. He submitted that the bureau conducted an inquiry into misappropriation of funds of Gujrat police for the period of July 2014 to December 2016. During this period, he served as DPO only for three and a half months. He pointed out he enjoyed an excellent and unblemished career and was selected for the scholarship in Australia. He said he appeared before the NAB on January 02, 2019 after he received a notice when he was studying in University of Melbourne. He submitted that two accused had already been granted bail in the matter; therefore, the accused should be given the benefit of bail. Opposing the bail petition, a NAB prosecutor pleaded that two accused had admitted guilt during the inquiry. He submitted that the accused, with the connivance of co-accused, during his tenure in Gujrat, embezzled funds of petrol, uniforms, and other heads and caused a huge loss of more than Rs3 billion to national exchequer. He pleaded with the court for dismissing the bail. A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard arguments from both sides and granted bail to Kamran Mumtaz.

Workshop

A startup founder workshop “How to Build Successful Team and Businesses” was held at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU). According to a press release, resource persons of the workshop were Ms Eileen Brewer, the US, who had helped develop and deliver market over 100 enterprise software and hardware products, and Ms Cathy Simpson, a certified scrum trainer. They discussed high performance team techniques for improving efficiency.