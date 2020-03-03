Toshakhana case: NAB files new reference against Zardari, Nawaz, Gilani

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gilani and two others over charges of getting luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana.

According to NAB in new reference, former PM Yusuf Raza Gillani had illegally allotted cars to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Khawaja Anwar Majeed and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, the owners of the Omni Group, were alsonamed as suspects in the reference. NAB new reference states that former president Zardari and former premier Nawaz Sharif obtained cars from the Toshakhana by paying 15 percent of the price of the cars. The bureau further alleged that former premier Gilani facilitated Zardari and Nawaz in this regard. He dishonestly and illegally relaxed the procedure for the acceptance and disposal of gifts, issued by the Government of Pakistan vide Cabinet Division O.M No.9/8/2004-TK dated 25-06-2007 which expressly stipulates that vehicles shall not be allowed to be purchased by the recipients and be given to the central pool of care of the Cabinet Division.

Reference further states that former president Zardari accepted and received the armoured vehicles as gift from United Arab Emirates (BMW750 Li model 2005, Lexus Jeep model 2007) and from Libya (BMW 760 Li model 2008) in September-October 2008. It was obligated to immediately report and deposit the vehicles with Toshakhana of Cabinet Division but he neither reported the gifted vehicles nor despoiled the same.

NAB reference alleged that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not hold any public office in year 2008. However from April to December 2008 without giving any application or request to then prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani dishonestly and illegally obtained relaxation for his benefits of procedure for the vide Cabinet Division O.M. No 9/8/2004-TK dated 25-06-2007 which expressly stipulate that vehicles shall not be allowed to be purchased by the recipients and be given to the Central Pool of cars of the Cabinet Division. “Nawaz Sharif knowingly and with dishonest intention obtained illegal favour in connivance with the then prime minister Yusuf Raza Gillani by obtaining the relaxation of said procedure for the acceptance and disposal of gifts,” reference states.

In Toshakhana reference Khawaja Anwar Majeed having control of and by operating accounts of M/s Ansari Sugar Mills Ltd transferred Rs9.2 million from bank account No 3172-2 maintained with NBP Avari Tower Branch Karachi vide cheque dated 23-04-2009 to the account no 0023-011009761001 of Asif Ali Zardari.

He made another payment Rs11117557 from account No 4108080922 on the behalf of Asif Ali Zardari. Accused persons as part of their overall illicit scheme made payment totalling to Rs20317557 for undue benefit of Zardari.

Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, part of their overall illicit scheme made payments totalling to Rs3716 million for benefit of Asif Ali Zardari.

The NAB investigation has established that accused persons have committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices and defined under Section 9(a)(ii)(iv)(vii)&(xii), punishable under Section 10 of the NAO, 1999 and Schedule thereto and also committed the offence of money laundering as defined u/s 3, punishable u/c 4 of the anti-money Laundering Act 2010.

NAB has requested the court to conduct a trial and sentence the accused to the strictest possible jail terms under the NAB Ordinance for their involvement in the corruption scam. It is to mention here that former prime minister Main Nawaz Sharif is on bail for his medical treatment in London and former president Asif Ali Zardari also on bail.