TMA established in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department on Monday notified the establishment of the TMA in sub-division Seo of the Upper Kohistan district. A notification issued by the secretary of the department said the newly established TMA would start functioning from the next financial year, July 2020, and would stand in Category-D. The notification said the government had notified Seo as a sub-division (Tehsil) of Upper Kohistan on May 28, 2018. It said that Seo was given the status of a tehsil under sections 4 and 5 of Local Government (Amended) Act 2019.