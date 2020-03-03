CPO reviews PSL security

Rawalpindi:City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis reviewed security arrangements of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

CPO Rawalpindi visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and briefed police personnel deputed for security of the cricket stadium. It is worth to mention here that 5000 police officials of twin cities have been assigned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for ongoing cricket PSL matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Police contingent are also being supported by Rangers and Special Protection Unit and Pak-Force to ensure security of PSL teams and make cricket successful in the twin cities. CPO Rawalpindi also briefed the police officials on his visit of cricket stadium and urged police personnel to stay alert and remained vigilant on suspects in the surroundings of the stadium. CPO directed police officials to remian alert at the deputed places of their duties and not move from their assigned locations before the matches closed timings.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis also instructed police officers to take care and look after welfare of police officials performing duties at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.