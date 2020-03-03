Lahore Jr Tennis begins today

LAHORE: Lahore Junior National Tennis Championship 2020, backed by Pearl Continental, will be held from March 3 to 8 here at Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Coaching Centre courts at Bagh-i-Jinnah. Rashid Malik, secretary PLTA, informed on Monday that the purpose of holding junior tournaments is to tap the future stars. The winners in Boys U–18, Boys U-16, Boys U-18 doubles, Girls U-18, Boys U-14, Girls U-14, Boys U-12, Girls U-12, Boys/Girls U-12 doubles, Boys/Girls U-10, Boys /Girls U-8 and Boys Girls U-6 will be given special awards. He further said for the development of game and encouragement of juniors 12 categories have been announced. The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held on March 3 at 4pm. Roy Alberto Kappenberger is going to be the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony of the event.