Call to segregate 11 villages of Toba from Fesco Jhang division

TOBA TEK SINGH: Former union council No 56 chairman Mian Arshad Jamil has demanded the federal minister for water and power direct the Fesco CEO to implement the Wapda’s order regarding segregating 11 villages of Toba Tek Singh district from Fesco Jhang division and including them in Fesco Toba Tek Singh division.

Addressing a press conference with dozens of farmers of his area here on Sunday, he said that 11 villages of Chuttiana, including 400/JB, 401/JB, 402/JB, 403/JB, 405/JB, 407/JB, 408/JB, 409/JB, 410/JB and 411/JB, had been supplied electricity from Shorkot Fesco sub-ivision’s Haveli Bahadur Shah feeder through a very lengthy line and very low voltages were being supplied to these villages. As a result, he added, thousands of residents of the villages were unable to use their electric fodder cutting machines, electric water pumps, refrigerators, air conditioners and various other types of electronics.