Pakistan closes Chaman border over virus scare

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday took a major decision to close Pak-Afghan border crossing at Chaman, Balochistan, in order to prevent cross border transmission of coronavirus.

According to an official at the Ministry of National Health Services, the measure would take effect from Monday (today) and remain in force for seven days. He added the situation would be reviewed after seven days and appropriate decision would be made thereof. An official communication conveying the decision to close the Chaman border has been sent to the authorities concerned in Balochistan by the Ministry of Interior.

“This is a crucial step we had to take to safeguard the health of people of the two countries,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said, adding the border crossing had a heavy traffic of travellers from both sides on a daily basis.

He said the government had put various measures in place in the best interest of the people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. “The situation demands a coordinated national response, and federal, provincial governments as well as all relevant agencies are working in unison to meet the challenge,” Dr Mirza said. The special assistant said the role of the communities and media was of utmost importance in sharing only accurate and authentic information so as to avoid panic in the public.

The move comes after Kabul confirmed its first case of the coronavirus last week with several others being tested for the disease. Ferozuddin Feroz, the minister of public health, told a press conference one of three suspected cases had been confirmed in the Western province of Herat.

Moreover, screening at the Babe-e-Dosti border crossing in Chaman was underway. Medical checkpoints had also been set up at Torkham border for those coming into the country from Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Separately, Levies officials said on Sunday 510 pilgrims from Iran were under quarantine at the Pakistan House. A day earlier, Balochistan’s health officials declared 252 pilgrims from Iran free from coronavirus after putting them under quarantine for 15 days. According to Levies officials, the pilgrims were cleared after they were screened by the health officials.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Dr Mirza had said they received reports of two more positive cases of coronavirus — one reported in Sindh and the other in federal area.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced closure of educational institutions in the province from March 2 to March 13. Sindh chief minister’s spokesperson confirmed that the decision had been taken during a meeting presided over by Murad Ali Shah. Separately, the Balochistan government announced that public and private schools will remain closed till March 15.