Mon Mar 02, 2020
March 2, 2020

Official inspects facilities at Faisalabad Allied Hospital

National

 
March 2, 2020

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Sunday visited the Corona isolation ward at Allied Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities available there. Medical Superintendent Dr Khurram Altaf briefed the commissioner about the arrangements made in the ward. On the occasion, the commissioner said that divisional administration was taking all necessary measures on war footing for the provision of medical facilities to possible patients of Corona virus at the hospitals. He said that all tours operators had been made bound for provision of complete record of those returning from China and Iran to Health Department besides complete screening of such citizens.

