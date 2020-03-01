Dacoit killed in Faisalabad encounter

FAISALABAD: A dacoit was killed during a police encounter near Haji Chowk of the Batala Colony on Friday night.

Reportedly, two motorcyclists stopped by the Dolphin Force officials for routine checking but they fled.

To it, the police chased the dacoits. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. As a result, one unidentified adcoit was killed while his accomplice sustained injuries.

During crossfire, Haleema Bibi and a waiter were also injured and shifted to a hospital.

Medical camp at FDA: A medical camp was held at Faisalabad Development Authority office for the screening of officers and staff.

The camp was organised with the cooperation of an NGO. DG FDA Suhail Khawaja supervised the camp.

Blood samples of more than 200 employees were taken for laboratory tests for hepatitis and HIV diseases.

Blood samples of ADG Amir Aziz, CE Shahid Mehmud, Directors Mahar Ayub, Juniad Hasan, Isma Mohsan, Deputy Director Yasir Chatha and other officers were also taken.

Earlier, a counseling session was held at the committee room of the FDA to apprise the employees about reasons and symptoms of hepatitis and HIV. Dr Khurram Suhail Khawaja, Dr. Irfan of E Med, Incharge Punjab Aids Control Program Allied hospital Dr Nazia, Dr. Tahir Jamil of Liver Foundation Trust and other doctors provided medical guidance to avoid the fatal diseases and said that hepatitis and HIV are curable diseases, however precautions and timely diagnoses should be done.

Expressing his views, the DG FDA highlighted the objectives of holding medical camps and said the staff should be healthy and strong for best service delivery.

He said prevention is better than cure. He advised the staff to care health and to follow all necessary precautions.

NO CORONAVIRUS FOUND IN STUDENT: No Coronavirus was found in a student of Thikri Wala who was admitted to the Isolation Ward of the Allied Hospital.

A number of tests were conducted of Muhammad Shahan who was admitted to the hospital as a suspect of Coronavirus. The student had recently returned back to Pakistan from Wahan (China) where he was pursuing his studies.

LANDLORD GUNNED DOWN: A landlord was gunned down by his rivals at Chak 252 on Saturday.

Umar Hayat was allegedly gunned down by his rivals accused Sajid and his accomplices. Dijkot police have registered a case.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A married woman committed suicide at NT Colony on Saturday. Tahira Bibi ended her life by consuming poisonous pills over a domestic issue.