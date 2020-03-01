PSL: Cricket-crazy couple at Multan Stadium

MULTAN: A newly-wed cricket crazy couple spent their honeymoon time at the Pakistan Super League match played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Quratul Ain from Mailsi married Fawad Ahmed in Multan a couple of days back and they spent their memorable honeymoon time while watching PSL.

The wife desired her husband to watch PSL as a honeymoon trip and they went to Multan Cricket Stadium to watch Sultans vs Gladiators. The couple purchased tickets and watched PSL.

Interestingly, both the husband and wife were found supporters of rival political parties.

However, the husband purchased tickets for the Imran Khan enclosure.