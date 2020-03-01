Waheed elected LHC Pindi bench BA president

RAWALPINDI: Malik Waheed Anjum, Advocate, on Saturday elected as president of the Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association (RHCBA) by defeating his rival Malik Jawad Khalid by 468 votes.

Malik Waheed Anjum secured 1,372 votes while Malik Jawad Khalid bagged 904 votes. The seat of senior vice president was won by Ajmal Shah, who bagged 1,386 votes against Shahid Tanvir, who secured 1,213 votes. Raja Faheem Altaf won the seat of general secretary who got 1,522 votes against his rival Shahid Langriyal, who secured 1,102 votes while Advocate Attique Alam won the seat of vice president by securing 1,014 votes.

Out of total 4,566 votes, only 2,669 votes were polled in election. After winning the election, new President Malik Waheed Anjum said that he would work for the supremacy of law. He said that he would work for the betterment of lawyers and courts saying that he is not associated with any party.

Lawyers were dancing and raising slogans after the victory of Malik Waheed Anjum. A heavy contingent of police was present on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident.