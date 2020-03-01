JI hails US, Taliban peace agreement

MARDAN: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq said that his party welcomed the signing of the peace deal between the United States (US) and the Afghan Taliban.

“It is our wish that the talks between the US and Taliban are successful and America pull out its troops from Afghanistan as promised,” Siraj said while addressing the dastarbandi function at Jamia Islamia Tafheemul Quran and later talking to the media here.

However, he believed that the talks with the Taliban were America’s failure.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers, Sirajul Haq added institutions were getting weaker under this government.

“Both the people who voted for the PTI and the ones who helped bring it to power are worried,” he remarked.

Sirajul Haq added that bad governance and faulty economic policies had become the hallmark of PTI government in its 18-month rule.

He added that International Monetary Fund (IMF) had virtually taken control of all government affairs, but rulers were not willing to mend their ways.

He said the prices of basic commodities and medicines had gone beyond the reach of the public. He added that there was no justice in the courts, education was not being provided in educational institutions and there was no facilities in hospitals for the poor people.

“The government is on a ventilator that cannot last long,” he added.

The JI leader said that important government institutions were being run by unelected advisors and foreign and interior policies were being made outside the parliament.

“Like the previous governments, there is monopoly of few people in the incumbent government,” he added. Sirajul Haq demanded the government to resign.

He added, “We want an Islamic and prosperous Pakistan.” He added that Jamaat-e-Islami had launched a movement against inflation in the country.