Aftab Sherpao welcomes US, Taliban peace deal in Doha

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday welcomed the peace deal between the United States (US) and the Afghan Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

According to a press release issued from Watan Kor here, the senior politician said that it was a good step and would help build the momentum for the restoration of viable peace to Afghanistan.

“This process [peace deal] should be followed through in order to pave the way for the restoration of peace to the war-strife country,” he maintained, urging the federal government to help remove the trust deficit between Islamabad and Kabul.

“Now the time has come to take this process [peace agreement] to its logical end,” he stressed and added that the world should also engage with the Afghan government in order to facilitate the intra-Afghan dialogue by creating an enabling environment for parleys.

Aftab Sherpao said that now all the stakeholders should exercise extreme caution not to lose this opportunity to bring normalcy to Afghanistan which has seen decades of violence and unrest. The QWP leader said that it was also the joint responsibility of the neighbouring countries to facilitate the restoration of peace to Afghanistan.