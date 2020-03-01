PTI govt has put province on path to development, prosperity: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had taken tangible steps to put the province on the path to development and prosperity.

“Mahmood Khan is a powerful chief minister in his decisions,” the minister said, adding that the media should play its role positively to inform and make aware the public about the government's public-friendly projects. He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting of the Information and Public Relations Department and administrating the oath to the newly-elected cabinet of the Tangi Union of Journalists.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was doing a good job and paying special attention to public welfare and institutional reform.

He said that journalists were the eyes of society and they should highlight all aspects what they seen.

He said that journalists should play their positive role for the awareness in public about coronavirus, community reforms and solutions of problems through development journalism. He said that press clubs would be made well-equipped to solve their problems in remote areas and enhance the capacity of journalists.

According to the policy, he said, grant in aid to all the districts including tribal districts and tehsil level press clubs would be provided.