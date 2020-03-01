Governor Sarwar urges world bodies to take notice of Indian atrocities

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar raising question over the United Nations (UN) role of silent spectator over Delhi riots has said that even mosques and graveyards are not safe in India and it has become a crime to be a Muslim in India.

Taking to twitter on Saturday, Sarwar said Turk President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shown mirror to Narendra Modi over Delhi riots and we are thankful to him.

Narendra Modi himself brought about his destruction and he cannot escape devastation, he said. He stated that peace accord between Taliban and America is a good omen and no doubt war is no solution to problems rather it aggravates the situation.

Taliban-America accord is the victory of peace vision of Imran Khan.

Pakistan Army’s s sacrifices for regional peace are unprecedented in the world.

Peace in Afghanistan will be useful for the region and In Sha Allah peace accord between Taliban and America will also bring peace and stability in the region and this peace pact will also prove to be beneficial for the region, he added.

The governor said that even mosques and graveyards are not safe at the hands of RSS terrorists in India today while being Muslim is a crime in India. For God sake United Nations and other international organisations instead of becoming silent spectators must take notice of Indian atrocities and help stop these tyrannies. Modi’s terrorism is a biggest conspiracy against peace, he maintained.