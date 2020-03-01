close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 1, 2020

Winter girls hockey camp concludes

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 1, 2020

KARACHI: The winter girls hockey camp organised at Olympian Islahuddin-Dr Shah Academy concluded here the other day.

At the closing ceremony, Olympian Islahuddin distributed certificates among the participants.

The camp was conducted for two months. Sameer Hussain served as the Head Coach. He was assisted by Olympian Abbas Haider, Syed Sagheer Hussain and Wasif Raza.

Girls from 20 schools and colleges participated in the camp. Playing kits were provided free of cost to the participants.

Latest News

More From Sports