Winter girls hockey camp concludes

KARACHI: The winter girls hockey camp organised at Olympian Islahuddin-Dr Shah Academy concluded here the other day.

At the closing ceremony, Olympian Islahuddin distributed certificates among the participants.

The camp was conducted for two months. Sameer Hussain served as the Head Coach. He was assisted by Olympian Abbas Haider, Syed Sagheer Hussain and Wasif Raza.

Girls from 20 schools and colleges participated in the camp. Playing kits were provided free of cost to the participants.