PTI re-organised in six southern districts

BANNU: The reorganisation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was completed in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday.

A meeting to this effect was held with overseas coordinator Dil Islam in the chair and was attended by a large number of the local leaders and activists. Speaking on the occasion, president for southern region, Zahoorul Haq and overseas coordinator Dil Islam said that the party had been reorganised in six districts of the southern areas. Faridullah Khan was chosen as president for Bannu, Kalimullah Khan for Lakki Marwat, Latifur Rehman for Karak, Zahid Hussain for Kohat, Haji Shaheen for Hangu and Malik Akbar Ali Khan for Tank. They added that other office-bearers were also chosen to strengthen the party in the southern districts.