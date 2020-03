Minister says govt put province on path to development, prosperity

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had taken tangible steps to put the province on the path to development and prosperity.

“Mahmood Khan is a powerful chief minister in his decisions,” the minister said, adding that the media should play its role positively to inform and make aware the public about the government's public-friendly projects.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting of the Information and Public Relations Department and administrating the oath to the newly-elected cabinet of the Tangi Union of Journalists.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was doing a good job and paying special attention to public welfare and institutional reform. He said that journalists were the eyes of society and they should highlight all aspects what they seen. He said that journalists should play their positive role for the awareness in public about coronavirus, community reforms and solutions of problems through development journalism. He said that press clubs would be made well-equipped to solve their problems in remote areas and enhance the capacity of journalists. According to the policy, he said, grant in aid to all the districts including tribal districts and tehsil level press clubs would be provided.

Hand grenade hurled into house

Unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade attack into a house in Afridi Garhi late Saturday night. An official said unidentified attackers hurled grenade into the house of Hisham in the limits of Gulbahar Police Station. However, no casualty was reported in the attack. Heavy police contingents arrived at the spot soon after the incident and a case was to registered against unidentified attackers.

Qul

Qul for Barrister Syed Masroor Shah will be held at House No. 56, Defence Officers Colony, Peshawar, at 12 o’clock today.

He was son of former director general Peshawar Development Authority Syed Zahir Shah, son-in-law of ex-Inspector General Akbar Hoti, nephew of Col (r) Syed GB Shah, Maj Sultan Shah, cousin of former secretary Home Department Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Syed Zaffar Ali Shah, Secretary Excise and Taxation and Additional Sessions Judge Nusrat Naz.