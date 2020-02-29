Three held for profiteering on face masks in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: District administration caught three shopkeepers for creating artificial shortage of face masks and overcharging customers, officials told The News on Friday.

“We arrested three persons and sealed their shops. Their union held discussion with us and assured their support,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad said. He added that anyone involved in exploiting citizens would have to face arrest.

The official said that dealers have been asked to provide details of their purchase from Lahore and Karachi to the administration. They are also required to provide list of their retailers and the amount of stock provided to these retailers, besides displaying the rate of the mask at their shops, he said. “The union would provide the details about the stock, wholesale dealers and prices to the administration,” he said, adding that the details would help the administration control the price and shortage of the masks.

Ashfaq Ahmad said the administration was just taking precautionary steps to avoid inconvenience to the masses and discourage profiteers and hoarders, adding that there was no need to panic. “We don’t want to create the hype but are making our preparations,” the official said. He added that the administration wanted to ensure the commodity is available in the market if people need it.