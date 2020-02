Farrukh Punjab Junior Tennis in full swing

LAHORE: The Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Tournament 2020, being organied by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, is in full swing at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah.

On Friday semifinals were played in all the age categories and the finals of all categories will be played on Saturday.

Results: U-18 semifinals: Faizan Fayyaz beat Ahtesham Arif 6-2,7-6; Jabir Ali beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-3,6-3; U-14 semifinals: Asad Zaman beat Ameer Mazari 8-7; Shahzaib Zahid beat Waleed Javeed 8-3.

Boys/Girls U-12 semifinals: Haniya Minhas beat Ameer Mazari 8-1; Omer Jawad beat Ismail Aftab 8-2.

Boys U-10 semifinals: Omer Jawad beat Ismail Aftab 8-3; Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Harris Bajwa 8-0.

Girls U-18semifinals: Shimza Durab beat Fajar Masood 6-0,6-0; Haniya Minhas beat Ashtifila Arif 6-0,6-0.

Boys U-18 doubles semifinals: Ahtesham Arif & Jabir Ali beat Hamza Jawad & Asad Zaman 4-2,2-4,10-5; Zain Ch & Ifham Rana beat Ahmer Saeed & Tauheed Awais 4-2,4-2