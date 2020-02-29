Foreign players visiting country after peace: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Pakistan is a safe country, therefore, foreign players and teams are coming to the country.

Holding grand Kabaddi World Cup has proved this to the world and now the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) are being held in all stadiums in the country.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said this while addressing luncheon reception hosted in honour of Pak Media Cricket Team Britain at Governors' House here on Friday. Wajahat Ali Khan, Attaul Haq, Tahir Ali, Babar Ali Rana and other personalities were also present.

The acting Punjab governor barbarism and atrocities on Muslims in India were the result of connivance between RSS and the government. He said that the damage which Modi had caused to mankind; this much has not been caused even in the wars. He said the international community should come to the fore to stop the oppression by Modi and take immediate and effective measures to save Muslims from genocide in India.

Expressing concern over the situation, he said that this had never happened that the government and police together commited oppression on a minority in a country. Welcoming US-Taliban accord, Pervaiz Elahi said that in this accord the role of Pakistan had been duly acknowledged; Pakistan had always supported peace process in Afghanistan because Pakistan was a peaceful country and has always played role in promoting peace.