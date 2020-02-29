Multan Sultans defeat Karachi Kings by 52 runs

MULTAN: Multan Sultans recorded its second consecutive home ground victory in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match by defeating Karachi Kings with comfortable 52 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Spinners Imran Tahir and Shahid Afridi outshined with sharing of five wickets between them that guided Sultans’ easy win after their batsmen had set what proved to be a match winning 186 for the loss of six wickets in first innings.

Sohail Tanvir, who got four-wickets against Peshawar Zalmi in previous match, took two wickets by giving 20 runs against Karachi Kings.

Alex Hales with 29 and Umaid Asif 20 were the only batsmen who put some resistance before the Multan Sultans bowlers.

Batting first after being asked to bat at the toss, Sultans gave a high scoring target of 186 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs — courtesy half-centuries by opener and man-of-the-match Moeen Ali and captain Shan Masood.

The two added 71 runs partnership for the second wicket after Zeeshan Ashraf (23 off 13 balls) had provided the hosts a flying start in a 31-run opening stand with Moeen. Moeen hit four fours and as many sixes in his 65 runs on 42 balls.

Shan Masood also played responsible innings and added 61 runs on 42 balls with the help of seven fours and one six.

Khushdil Shah made 10 runs and was the only other batsman who reached in double figures. Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan from Karachi Kings took two wickets each while Umaid Asif and Iftikhar Ahmed also bagged one wicket each.