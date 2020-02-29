Action plan for coronavirus ready, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz said on Friday the National Action Plan for Coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and management has been developed.

Responding to a point raised by the Opposition, Shibli Faraz said one of the cases was reported from Karachi and other one from Islamabad but both the patients were in stable condition, adding more than 120 samples had been tested since February 1.

He said the government was on alert mode over possible spread of Novel Coronavirus from China, Iran and other COVID-19 affected countries.

He said sporadic suspected cases, which were being identified at the airports and ground crossings, were being investigated by the National Institute of Health (NIH) teams and Provincial Disease Surveillance and Response Units (DSRUS).

He said the mechanism for screening of all the passengers travelling at all the international airports, land crossings and seaports from other countries, especial those from China and Iran had been reviewed and strengthened through provision of additional logistics i.e. equipment, human resource, personal protective equipment and training.

“Standard guidelines and standard operating procedures have been developed by the ministry for screening of the cases and has been shared with all the stakeholders,” he said.

“Special counters have been established at all the major international airports of Pakistan at arrivals terminal where health declaration forms with travel history to China, Iran or other COVID-19 affected countries and their contact details of all travellers are being enforced for identification of the suspected passengers by health officials and providing risk communication,” he added.

Faraz said hospitals in all the major cities of the country had been identified for isolation of suspected patients and isolation room/wards had been established. Besides, Public Health Emergency Operation Centre has been activated under the umbrella of Ministry of National Health Services for reviewing the situation on daily basis, risk assessment and follow-up of the case, he added.

He said public awareness messages had been developed and health helpline for COVID-19 was being established. Dedicated staff was following up with passengers through dedicated telephonic mechanism on regular basis, he aded.

Earlier, speaking on the floor of the House, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati urged the chair to convert the House into Committee of the Whole so the Special Assistant to PM Dr Zafar Mirza could brief the senators.

Opposition leader Raja Zafarul Haq said there should be proper planning for the meeting of the Committee of the Whole.