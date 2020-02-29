US-Taliban peace deal: Qureshi to represent Pakistan at Doha ceremony today

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday confirmed that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend signing of US-Taliban peace deal in Doha on Saturday (today).

In a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan “welcomes” the peace agreement between the two sides. “On this occasion FM Qureshi will represent Pakistan,” said the special assistant. “Emir of Qatar, foreign ministers of seven countries and representatives from 50 other countries will also attend the ceremony,” she added.

Dr Awan said this historic progress towards peace in Afghanistan is the victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and a testament of exemplary role of Pakistan’s armed forces. Prime Minister Khan had always “supported the dialogue” to resolve the Afghan conundrum, she added, she said, adding: “Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in the region.”

Last week, Qatar had invited Pakistan to attend the deal signing ceremony between United States and the Afghan Taliban. On behalf of the Qatari foreign minister, the invitation was extended by the Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Saqr Bin Mubarak during a meeting with Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday. In a statement issued from Doha on Friday, Foreign Minister Qureshi said representatives from 50 countries, including foreign ministers of different countries, will be attending the signing ceremony.

He said Pakistan has been invited to become part of this entire process and participate in it, adding: “This is an honour for Pakistan and acknowledgement of its efforts”. He said India made its utmost efforts to create hurdles in the Afghan peace agreement. “Despite all that, if it is inked, it will be a big success,” he added.