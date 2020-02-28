Housing project in Jhelum targets overseas Pakistanis

LONDON: Entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citi Housing scheme Mariam Hamza has said that Pakistan offers big opportunities for overseas Pakistanis in the real estate sector.

Addressing a press conference here at the launch of Villa scheme of Citi Housing in Jhelum for overseas Pakistanis, Mariam Hamza said that investors in Pakistan have only benefitted in terms of investment and satisfaction. Rana Zahid Ali, Director International Operations of Citi Housing, and Shoiab Dhillon were also present at the press conference.

The Citi Housing CEO said that the Villa scheme is comprised of 125 exclusive villas. “This is a bespoke scheme and only for a limited time period. We have launched this on insistence of our customers who wanted us to come up with a new tailored scheme that could cater to their needs within their budgets. This product is unique in nature and caters to the growing demand of villas in the Jhelum scheme.”Mariam Hamza said that the Villa scheme is part of the Citi Housing’s grand Jhelum project which is already popular amongst overseas Pakistanis. “We are not making any profits out of this. We will be selling it cost-to-cost as a way of investing back into the overseas community.”

Rana Zahid Ali explained that a well-known architect had designed the villas keeping in mind the western architecture. “The whole project is branded and has three different options of 6, 8 and 14 Marlas with options of bed from 2 to 6.

“It is situated on the hill. We have reserved 60 per cent of the total land for greenery. The payment plan is affordable for everyone as it is spread over three years. The view overlooks mountains. It has 24 hours security system in place. Every villa has a smart feature. The area is well connected.”

Rana Zahid said that balloting will be done at the end of March. Shoaib Dhillon said: “We don’t trust the constructors. We trust our customers. We have launched this project to give extra benefit to our customers. No such villas have been launched in Pakistan before.”