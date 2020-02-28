LHC moved against inflated rates of masks

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) was moved on Thursday for ensuring availability of surgical masks at reasonable prices.

Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, filed a civil miscellaneous application in a pending petition, also seeking treatment facilities for elderly in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

The petitioner firm claimed some TV channels had reported that surgical masks were not available in the market and the same had been hoarded by some wholesale dealers to gain advantage in the backdrop of coronavirus epidemic.

It submitted that the step would cause exploitation and put an extraordinary burden on people’s pockets. It pleaded the court to direct the authorities concerned for ensuring availability of the mask at reasonable prices, besides initiating action against hoarders.