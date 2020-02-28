Prime accused in killings of minor girl, another man arrested

MARDAN: The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the prime accused in the murder case of a minor girl and another man.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that one Amjad had nominated his rivals in the murder case of his nephew Ijaz. “During investigation, we also interrogated Amjad, who confessed to have killed his own nephew and blamed it on Sahib Zada and Junaid,” the official said. Amjad also told police that because he was already nominated in the murder case of Sahib Zada’s daughter Maryam, he blamed his nephew’s murder on Sahib Zada to force him for reconciliation. The DPO said that Maryam, a child, was killed a few years ago but a court granted bail to the accused Amjad in the case as the accused was juvenile at that time. “Later, Amjad plotted against Maryam’s family by killing his own nephew and blaming it on them. I think it is the timely investigation and interrogation that saved the victim family of Maryam and also led to Amjad’s arrest,” he said.