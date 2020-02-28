Bilawal calls govt to restore PMDC

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday demanded of the government to immediately implement Court's decision and restore the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) employees.

A delegation of representatives of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) called on Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today and asked him for support against the government's efforts to eliminate PMDC and instead form a commission through an ordinance as the court stopped government's this effort.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also demanded to restore the PMDC and said that he would not only support them with his legal team but also would take other opposition parties in confidence in this regard. “The PPP would not allow the future of 3 lakh doctors and 1.5 lakh medical students to go waste,” he said.

He expressed his concerns over the issue of registration of doctors which is on hold. He said that the government ordinance is in violation of article 9 of the Constitution.