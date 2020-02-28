Auto-lifting gang busted in Mardan

MARDAN: Three members of a gang, including its ring leader, were arrested and a stolen van was recovered from them on Thursday, police said.

Speaking to media, DPO Sajjad Khan said that he formed an inquiry team after receiving information about lifting of a hiace coach from Haripur district. The police team traced the vehicle lifters who were on their way to sell the coach in Malakand district. He said the police arrested Mian Gul of Mardan, Said Ghani of Dargai and their ring leader Bahar Ali, a resident of Swabi.

He said the gang used to lift vehicles and then sell them after tempering with their documents. “Investigation into the case is still underway.”