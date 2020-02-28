Australia outplay South Africa to clinch T20 series

CAPE TOWN: David Warner and Aaron Finch launched a brutal assault on the South African bowlers to set up a comprehensive 97-run Australian victory in the series-deciding third Twenty20 International at Newlands on Wednesday.

In a near-repeat of Australia’s record 107-run win in the first match of the series in Johannesburg, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock’s decision to bowl first backfired spectacularly.

Led by opening batsmen Warner (57) and captain Finch (55), Australia piled up 193 for five — three fewer than they made in Johannesburg. They then bowled out South Africa for 96, just seven more than the host country’s record low in Johannesburg.

As in Johannesburg, left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc bowled De Kock, South Africa’s star batsman, in the first over of the home team’s reply. He followed up by dismissing former captain Faf du Plessis in the third over and was named man-of-the-match after taking three for 23.

Finch was named man of the series for his aggressive batting and astute captaincy. “The guys have bought into the roles they have been asked to play,” he said.

It was the first time Warner and Steve Smith had played at Newlands since both were banned for a year after a ball-tampering scandal at the same ground two years ago.

The six-over Powerplay showed the gulf between the teams. Finch and Warner scored 75 without loss in their Powerplay while South Africa were already far behind the required rate at 50 for two after six overs.

It then got worse for South Africa as spinner Ashton Agar (three for 16) and Adam Zampa (two for 10) worked their way through the middle order with no South African able to score more than opener Rassie van der Dussen’s 24.

Earlier, a no-ball which reprieved former captain Steve Smith proved expensive. Smith was bowled by Kagiso Rabada at the start of the 19th over but replays showed Rabada had over-stepped.

Smith took advantage by hitting 20 runs off the last over bowled by Anrich Nortje, including two sixes, to finish on 30 not out.

TOSS: SOUTH AFRICA

AUSTRALIA INNINGS

Warner c Miller b Nortje 57

Finch lbw b Shamsi 55

Wade c De Kock b Ngidi 10

Marsh c Shamsi b Pretorius 19

Smith not out 30

Carey b Rabada 7

Agar not out 1

Extras (LB-5, NB-1, W-8) 14

Total (5 wkts, 20 overs) 193

Did not bat: Cummins, Starc, Richardson, Zampa.

Fall of wickets: 1-120, 2-123, 3-146, 4-155, 5-171.

BOWLING: Rabada 4-0-42-1 (1nb, 1w), Nortje 4-0-46-1, Ngidi 4-0-33-1 (3w), Pretorius 4-0-42-1 (4w), Shamsi 4-0-25-1.

SOUTH AFRICA INNINGS

De Kock b Starc 5

Rassie c Zampa b Agar 24

Du Plessis c Zampa b Starc 5

Klaasen b Zampa 22

Miller c Finch b Cummins 15

Van Biljon b Zampa 1

Pretorius lbw b Marsh 11

Rabada lbw b Starc 5

Nortje lbw b Agar 2

Ngidi b Agar 0

Shamsi not out 2

Extras (W-4) 4

Total (All out, 15.3 overs) 96

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-23, 3-57, 4-59, 5-65, 6-87, 7-87, 8-90, 9-90, 10-96.

BOWLING: Starc 2.3-0-23-3 (2w), Cummins 3-0-27-1 (2w), Richardson 2-0-17-0, Agar 4-0-16-3, Zampa 3-0-10-2, Marsh 1-0-3-1.