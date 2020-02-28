Nadal looks good for 3rd Mexico title

LOS ANGELES: World number two Rafael Nadal stepped up his bid for a third ATP Mexico Open tennis title with an impressive display of serving and shot-making to beat Serbian youngster Miomir Kecmanovic on Wednesday.

The Spaniard hit 20 winners as he kept his hopes alive of regaining the top ranking with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over the 20-year-old Kecmanovic to reach the quarter-finals at the Acapulco hardcourt tournament. Next up for Nadal is Kwon Soon-woo, who reached his fourth quarter-final of the month with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 upset against eighth-seeded Dusan Lajovic.

South Korea’s Kwon also reached the last eight in Pune, New York and Delray Beach. Nadal roared to a 5-0 lead in the first set thanks to some superb serving and clutch winners.

In the second set, Nadal broke the Serb for a 5-3 lead but Kecmanovic broke back in the next game and held serve to level the set at 5-5.

Elsewhere in the last 16, world number seven Alexander Zverev was knocked out by 22-year-old US qualifier Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-4. The second seed German failed to convert four break points and made 10 double-faults as Paul claimed the first top 10 victory of his career.— AFP