PML-Q office-bearers call on PA speaker

LAHORE:Newly-elected Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President, Rawalpindi, Zubair Ahmad Khan and Secretary General Fayyaz Tabassum called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Thursday and thanked the party leadership for entrusting them with responsibility to perform the party affairs. On this occasion, views were exchanged about prevailing political situation and local bodies’ situation in the district. Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that PML-Q is orator of people and solving their problems is ‘our first priority’. He said ‘our party will fully and actively participate in the next local bodies’ election.

Meanwhile, former Federal Minister Raees Munir Ahmad and MPA Raees Nabeel called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Thursday. On this occasion, views were exchanged about national political situation and other matters of mutual interest.