Greg Chappell watches Qureshi veterans cricket match

LAHORE: Former Australian captain Greg Chappell Thursday visited Shah Faisal Ground and watched a match of Ashiq Hussein Qureshi Memorial Veterans T20 Cricket Tournament.

The tournament is being organised in memory of Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, former chief executive of Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association. Talking to the players, Greg said that visiting Lahore reminds him of the happy moments he had. “Coming to Lahore, refreshed my memory,” said Greg. He was also delighted to see veterans of the game playing cricket. Praising Ashiq Qureshi, Greg said he was a cricket-loving personality.

Greg also met Rehman Qadir, son of late Test cricketer Abdul Qadir and condoled with him the death of Abdul Qadir.“Abdul Qadir was undoubtedly a great cricketer and a great man,” he added.Earlier on his arrival at the Shah Faisal ground Greg Chappell was received by CEO Punjab Veterans Cricket Association Amar Ilyas Butt.