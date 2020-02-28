Kings are no chokers: Imad

MULTAN: The Karachi Kings are happy to capture their favourite class but it could not be declared as finalist team in all the four earlier editions of Pakistan Super League. However, the franchise is not ready to labelising them as South African chokers.

Talking to journalists here at Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday, the Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has said they are not South African chokers. He said the finalists would demonstrate the best performance in the PSL event. The PSL in fact is a pressure game and each team has the best combination, he said, adding, “The PSL matches are refining cricketers' performance.” He declared Sharjeel Khan as game-changer and said he is the compulsory part of Karachi Kings combination.

The Karachi Kings are going to play a match against Multan Sultans on Friday.

Meanwhile cricket analysts fear the Multan cricket lovers may miss the best all-rounder performance Amir Yamin in his home town Multan. Although Amir Yamin has been in the good book of Karachi Kings captain but Kings are not placed in combination. Amir Yamin has become a blue eyed boy to Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim due to his outstanding performance in PSL matches. However, the Karachi Kings have not been placed in combination, so Multan cricket lovers may miss the best all rounder performance of Multani cricketer Amir Yamin.

The analysts predicted Amir Yamin would hardly part of Karachi Kings playing eleven in a match against Multan Sultans schedule to be played on Friday.

When asked Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim at a press conference about the talent of Amir Yamin, he said Amir Yamin is the asset of Pakistan cricket and best allrounder. However, he did not give a positive sign about his selection in squad against Multan Sultans scheduled to play at his home ground on Friday.

Imad appreciated Amir Yamin and said he is a good allrounder and demonstrated his performance. The Karachi Kings are expecting the best performance from him in PSL-5 and he would not disappoint team management, he added.

Meanwhile Multan Sultans’ medium fast bowler Ali Shafiq said on Thursday that the heat of match is higher than climatic heat of the city of saints while playing PSL-V at home ground.

Addressing a press conference here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday he said he had enjoyed a lot after defeating Peshawar Zalmi in the presence of the home crowd. He assured that Multan Sultans would show best performance against Karachi Kings on Friday.